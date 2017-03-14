Bea Miller and NOTD Hope To Have The Song of the Summer on 'TRL'

Sure, they’re all less than 20 years old, but Bea Miller and the NOTD guys might have the song of the summer, according to TRL host Sway Calloway.

Sway told the trio that he's hearing a lot of buzz around their single "I Wanna Know" and I'm obsessing over it, too. NOTD shared how they first found Bea and went about getting her on the track. Even though Bea wasn't involved in the writing process, she admitted to Sway that she could still relate to the meaning of the song.

NOTD are known for their remixes of major hits, like their remix of "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran. Sway asked the guys which artist they're looking to remix next and they both agreed that they're eyeing Lauv and his newest single "Enemies." NOTD also shared how Avicii inspired them and discussed the response to his death across Sweden, which you can watch below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.