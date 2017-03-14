All The Best Moments From VidCon 2018 So Far

VidCon 2018 has officially begun and all the highlights are trickling onto social media for the folks like me who couldn't make it. If you're missing out on VidCon this year, too, then here's a recap of my top moments so far.

Marshmello meeting all my faves

EDM superstar Marshmello took the stage at YouTube OnStage Thursday night and set a hype mood for the rest of the weekend. His performance was amazing, but I'm just as stoked to see the pictures of Marshmello with some of YouTube's greatest creators, like Liza Koshy and LaurDIY, a.k.a. Lauren Riihimaki.

Dodie and Thomas Sanders' duet

Dodie, a.k.a. Dorothy Clark, who rose to fame by singing on YouTube, performed at the Hollister Concert Series at the AwesomenessTV Festival Stage. She was joined by ex-Viner, current-YouTuber Thomas Sanders for a surprise joint performance and their voices sounded AMAZING together.

Escape The Night's season three premiere screening

Joey Graceffa's Escape The Night series is going into its third season on YouTube Red and the first episode premiered Thursday morning at VidCon. Joey's got an all-star cast that came together for a panel to discuss the show, with folks like Manny MUA, Teala Dunn, Colleen Ballinger and Guava Juice. Now that the screening has happened, episodes one and two are streaming on YouTube.

Looks upon looks upon looks

OK, it's not a singular moment, but I can't stop liking pictures of my favorite creators and their outfits at VidCon. The clothes, the hair, the makeup -- it's all been fabulous. MyLifeAsEva, JoJo Siwa and Eugene Lee Yang from The Try Guys had some of my favorite looks!

The spontaneous dance parties

Craziest of all, it seems like there's a dance-off every second of downtime at VidCon. I'm not complaining, though -- the videos have been letting me live vicariously through everyone! These people have great moves and they'd put me to shame, anyway.

I can't believe it's already the last full day of VidCon 2018, but there's a lot of fun still to be had. Tonight, the Night of Awesome takes place in the YouTube Arena with performances from so many creators that you won't want to miss.