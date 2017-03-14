Luke James Sang His Heart Out On 'TRL' And I Melted On The Inside

There's no denying pure talent and Luke James proved why he's a two-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist this morning on TRL.

Luke's performance of his new single "These Arms" was the best thing I could've woken up to. I hope the TRL studio has insurance because I wept and there might be water damage. Watch and weep for yourself below.

Before Luke closed out the show, Houston-based music executive J Prince shared his years of industry wisdom with TRL host Sway Calloway. J Prince has learned countless lessons since starting Rap-a-Lot Records in 1986 and has put those together in his new book, The Art & Science of Respect. Get the Sparknotes version below before reading the whole book.

It's his years of wisdom that led to J Prince stepping in between the Drake and Pusha T feud. He advised Drake that letting the feud die would be the best result and that's precisely what happened. Find out if J Prince or Drake regret that decision below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.