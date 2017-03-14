Nicki Minaj Is Looking For A Woman Vocalist And Normani Volunteered As Tribute

Nicki Minaj is known for her off-the-cuff tweets, but her latest might have brought upon a collab with Normani Kordei.

As she often does, Nicki asked for her followers' advice last night, this time on which female singer to feature on a mysterious upcoming track. Though she made it seem like it was a question she was currently thinking about, Nicki likely wanted her fanbase's input.

Fans immediately dropped suggestions for Nicki in the replies, while other fanbases got all hyped up on making sure Nicki considered their faves.

It was one fan's suggestion to feature herself, though, that caught Twitter by storm. That fan? Fifth Harmony star and "Love Lies" singer Normani.

This potential collaboration doesn't even seem too far-fetched. Nicki liked Normani's tweet, which already has over 7,000 retweets and plenty of support from fans. Plus, this all came just hours after Nicki liked Normani's Instagram post at the BET Awards.

Other artists got in on the suggestion game, too. Kehlani rode the Normani train, also throwing Teyana Taylor's name in the ring.

Dawn Richard and Misha B kept the #BlackGirlMagic going, both letting Nicki know that they're interested.

Needless to say, Nicki's got a lot of names to work with. Though she confirmed that this track won't be making it onto her upcoming album Queen, I can't wait to see who winds up with the feature.