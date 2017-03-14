The 'Luke Cage' Cast Lowkey Made A Mixtape on 'TRL'

The couch was full at the TRL studio this morning as six stars of Marvel's Luke Cage dropped by to chat with host Sway Calloway.

Sway got the whole crew to play "A Side / B Side," naming tracks that define themselves and their characters. As much I already loved all the stars, hearing all of their choices took our one-sided relationships to a whole new level. Put all twelve songs together and you've got yourself a mixtape!

Not only did I get to know the stars better, but Sway got details on the importance of their Luke Cage characters in current society. Mike Colter, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi explained the essences of their characters I fell in love with in season one, while Mustafa Shakir shared what to look for as he joins the cast in season two.

The stars and director Boots Riley of Sorry To Bother You joined Sway this morning, too, explaining the code-switching basis of their movie out Friday, July 6, which in turn inspired Boots to re-enact his days as a telemarketer. See how he sounds in the clip below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.