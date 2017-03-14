12 Hit Pop Songs That Are Absolutely FILTHY

Put that drink down unless you want to spit it out, because I've got some shocking news about longtime bop "The Electric Slide."

Though it's not confirmed, rumors have gotten the internet into a frenzy that "The Electric Slide" is really about, well, a vibrator. Even though the original source of the rumor is sketchy, it's impossible to convince yourself otherwise looking at the dance hit's lyrics: "You can’t see it; It’s electric! / You gotta feel it; It’s electric! / Ooh, it’s shakin’; It’s electric!"

If the rumors are trumors, "The Electric Slide" is hardly alone in its innuendo-ridden lyrics. There's a long history of mainstream bops rocking double entendres. At face value, these pop songs are innocent, but deep down, they're totally filthy.

"Bloom," Troye Sivan

Troye may have teased his fans by telling them "Bloom" is just about flowers, but they know better than that. "Bloom" uses its floral metaphor to refer to saving your first time for a guy that truly means something to you.

Most suspicious lyrics: "I need you to tell me right before it goes down / Promise me you'll hold my hand if I get scared now / Might tell you to take a second, baby, slow it down."

"Side to Side," Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

Nobody does innuendo the way Ariana and Nicki did with "Side To Side." Let's just say they definitely weren't sore from just riding a stationary bike, if you know what I mean.

Most suspicious lyrics: "I've been here all night / I've been here all day / And boy, got me walkin' side to side."

"Love Myself," Hailee Steinfeld

I'm down for self-empowerment as much as the next gal, but Hailee was singing about more than her own confidence on "Love Myself." She doesn't need anyone else to please her -- she can take care of her sexual needs all by herself.

Most suspicious lyrics: "I'm gonna put my body first / And love me so hard 'til it hurts / I know how to scream out the worst."

"Right Round," Flo Rida feat. Kesha

I'll never forget when my mom explained the dirty side of "Right Round" to me, unpleased with the lyrical changes made from the original "You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" by Dead Or Alive. In "Right Round," Flo Rida definitely isn't referring to dancing when singing "when you go down."

Most suspicious lyrics: "You spin my head right round, right round / When you go down, when you go down down."

"Hold Tight," Justin Bieber

At 18 years old, Justin didn't mind playing the innuendo game on "Hold Tight." Songwriter Poo Bear warned him, "It’s a very sexual song. You can’t go from singing ‘Beauty and a Beat’" to "Hold Tight," but that didn't stop him.

Most suspicious lyrics: "Don't let this go to your head / But you're the best I've ever had / Not to mention, that thing is swollen."

"Cake By the Ocean," DNCE

The title for DNCE's debut single came from a misunderstanding of the Sex on the Beach cocktail's name. But judging by the lyrics, it doesn't seem like Joe Jonas was really referring to the cocktail, anyway.

Most suspicious lyrics: "See you licking frosting from your own hands / Want another taste, I'm begging, yes ma'am / I'm tired of all this candy on the dry land."

"If You Seek Amy," Britney Spears

Put together the pronunciation of "If U Seek Amy" and you get a far more explicit title where Britney spells out "f--- me." Explicit enough, in fact, that radio stations decided to play an edited version of the track.

Most suspicious lyrics: "Love me, hate me, but can't you see what I see? / All of the boys and all of the girls are begging to if you seek Amy."

"Cool for the Summer," Demi Lovato

This 2015 track isn't really about avoiding the summer heat, as Demi hints at a fling with another woman on "Cool For The Summer." From the lyrics, it seems like Demi's tempted and wants to go all the way with her girl crush.

Most suspicious lyrics: "Got my mind on your body / And your body on my mind / Got a taste for the cherry / I just need to take a bite."

"Work From Home," Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

The Fifth Harmony girls hid the meaning of "Work From Home" deep in the lyrics, but a look at the chorus reveals their "work" is more sexual than productive. I can't imagine getting much done while working at home with these gals around.

Most suspicious lyrics: "Nothing but sheets in between us / Ain't no gettin' off early."

"Live While We're Young," One Direction

Sorry to corrupt you, but the One Direction boys weren't just singing about innocently pulling an all-nighter with a good, platonic friend. Even in 2012, they made this secretly sexual song about a one night stand.

Most suspicious lyrics: "I know we only met but let's pretend it's love / And never, never, never stop for anyone / Tonight let's get some and live while we're young."

"London Bridge," Fergie

Though there's little confirmation about the sexual nature of "London Bridge," what could Fergie really be singing about? There's debate over whether her "london bridge" is an article of clothing, her body or something entirely more dirty.

Most suspicious lyrics: "How come every time you come around / My London, London Bridge wanna go down, like / London, London, London / Wanna go down."