15 Song Anniversaries to Celebrate This July

Time flies, especially when listening to good music. Since everyone on social media loves a good music anniversary, there's a great slate of iconic songs turning another year older throughout July -- here's some of my faves.

"Bang Bang," Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj: 4 years old

The girl-power anthem from 2014 turns another year older on July 28. I'll always love and respect "Bang Bang," since it wound up being the start of continuous collabs between Ariana and Nicki.

"Stronger," Kanye West: 11 years old

Keep "Stronger" playing the whole month, since the 2007 track has its birthday on July 31. It's one of Kanye's four number ones on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Teenage Dream," Katy Perry: 8 years old

This Katy single won't quite become a teenager on its July 23 birthday, but it's almost a preteen. "Teenage Dream" has gone platinum for almost every year of its life, officially certified 7x platinum.

"DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love," Usher feat. Pitbull: 8 years old

It doesn't matter how old this track turns on July 13, because it's such a timeless hit. "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" brings me back to the days of bar mitzvahs, proms and wedding season.

"Break Free," Ariana Grande: 4 years old

This Ariana single first premiered an on an MTV special Total Ariana Live on July 2, 2014. "Break Free" has an EMD-friendly sound that was new to Ariana back then, but will likely return on her upcoming Sweetener album.

"Fireflies," Owl City: 9 years old

I still wouldn't believe my eyes if ten million fireflies lit up the world as I fell asleep. Owl City put that scenario in everyone's mind after dropping "Fireflies" on July 14, 2009.

"Skyscraper," Demi Lovato: 7 years old

Released on July 12, 2011, "Skyscraper" set the tempo for Demi's record as a songwriter who sings about her own personal experiences and struggles.

"Best Song Ever," One Direction: 5 years old

I'll be dancing all night to the "Best Song Ever" when the track celebrates its birthday on July 22. It was the lead single from Midnight Memories, the group's second-to-last album with Zayn.

"Just the Way You Are," Bruno Mars: 8 years old

Bruno's got lots of love songs, but few as amazing as this 9x platinum single. "Just the Way You Are" turns another year older on July 20.

"Magic," Selena Gomez: 9 years old

Selena covered this 1974 song by Pilot on the Wizards of Waverly Place soundtrack in 2009. Her version of "Magic," released on July 21, wound up charting at number sixty-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Miss Movin' On," Fifth Harmony: 5 years old

It's hard to believe that Fifth Harmony's debut single was released half a decade ago on July 16. Though the girls sang about moving on, "Miss Movin' On" was just the start of a successful music career.

"Glad You Came," The Wanted: 7 years old

Though "Glad You Came" was a major international hit in 2011 after being released on July 10, it didn't peak in the U.S. till 2012, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Take It Off," Kesha: 8 years old

Filled with stylistic autotune, "Take It Off" is perfectly emblematic of 2010 music. The song gets another year older on July 13, but it's never too late to get your glitter fix from the music video.

"Same Love," Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Mary Lambert: 6 years old

A lot has changed since this track, which became an anthem for marriage equality, came out on July 18, 2012. In June 2015, three years after the song's release, marriage equality became law in the United States.

"Bottoms Up," Trey Songz feat. Nicki Minaj: 8 years old

Hearing that "Bottoms Up" is turning eight on July 27 makes me officially feel old. It was Nicki's second top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with several more in the years since.