11 Alternate National Anthems To Show Your Patriotism

I promise it's not just "Party in the U.S.A." eleven times.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" may have been a bop in its era, but there's been a fair share of equally important anthems since its lyrics were written in 1814. While none of these tracks might be official national anthems, each could work as a temporary stand-in. Your playlist is welcome!

"Party in the U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus

Put your hands up, play this song and let the butterflies fly away. There's nothing more American than reenacting your dance troupe's choreography to Miley's national anthem.

"New Rules," Dua Lipa

The number one requirement of a national anthem is for it to tell you how to live your best life. There's nothing more patriotic than following Dua's sacred rules.

"Gimme More," Britney Spears

I don't have much of an explanation for this one, other than the fact that one day someone decided it was the national anthem and Vine agreed.

"Americans," Janelle Monae

This politically-fueled track off Janelle's Dirty Computer balances her proud American identity with her disdain for injustices within the country. Its spoken bridge by Reverend Sean McMillan is incredibly powerful.

"Tik Tok," Kesha

As Kesha's first proclamation as president, she'll be requiring that every American wakes up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.

"American Boy," Estelle feat. Kanye West

Someone please explain to me how went number one in the U.K. but only number nine in the U.S. Regardless, it's an anthem.

"American Girl," Bonnie McKee

Nobody can convince me that Bonnie doesn't sound like Kesha meets Carly Rae Jepsen in "American Girl." How much more patriotic does it get?

"Alright," Kendrick Lamar

A great national anthem gives people hope in the present and the future. If Kendrick says that we're gonna be alright, I believe him.

"Firework," Katy Perry

If you play anything other than "Firework" during a fireworks display, I'm afraid I can't talk to you anymore.

"Bodak Yellow," Cardi B

I've not seen any song bring people together on a night out quite like "Bodak Yellow" and its rant-like chorus. My confidence level just went up ten-fold.