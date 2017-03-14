Like Me, Troye Sivan Is Gagging Over Dua Lipa's Stripped Down Cover Of "My My My!"

Pop stars supporting pop stars is my favorite aesthetic, especially when it involves Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan.

Dua and Troye have been friends for quite some time: Dua was an opening act for much of Troye's Suburbia Tour in 2016. Not only were they fellow performers, but their posts on social media made it clear they had a close bond.

Their friendship hasn't faded as Troye entered his second album era, with Bloom coming August 31st. Dua's been following along, shouting out her love for lead single "My My My!" in January.

Dua stopped by Deezer, a streaming service popular in Europe, for an edition of Deezer Sessions. In addition to performing her own "IDGAF," Dua sang an acoustic version of Troye's "My My My!" accompanied by guitar and backup vocals.

I never knew I could love "My My My!" more than I already did, but Dua's version has made me obsessed all over again. Unsurprisingly, Troye stanned her cover in a tweet, too! Of course, Troye used the name "Dula Peep" instead of "Dua Lipa," a reference to Wendy William's botched pronunciation.

There's really nothing more pure than this friendship. All I hope is that they're looking for a third wheel so I can tag along!