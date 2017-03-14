A Comprehensive History of Charlie Puth and Jungkook's Stanship

Buckle up, buttercup: I just went on a deep dive into the history of Charlie Puth and Jungkook of BTS stanning each other.

October 17, 2015: BTS tweet a link to Kehlani and Charlie's joint cover of Drake's "Hotline Bling," specifically complimenting Charlie's voice.

February 27, 2017: BTS publish a cover of Charlie Puth's single with Selena Gomez, "We Don't Talk Anymore." The cover was performed by Jungkook, also known as "JK."

Hours after the cover was posted, Charlie spots it from a BTS tweet and listens to Jungkook's cover. Charlie does his best to praise the cover, but misspells Jungkook's name as "Jungcook."

Though Charlie deleted his tweet, the misspelling spawns the Jungcook meme, in which Jungkook becomes a bonafide chef.

March 25, 2017: Charlie expresses his admiration for BTS's music on Twitter.

BTS quickly turn around and share their mutual admiration for Charlie's music.

June 1, 2017: Charlie references his Jungkook misspelling on a radio phone interview with MYX Philippines.

"I think [BTS] are a fantastic band and I want to meet them in person one day. And apologize to Jungkook for mispronouncing his name." – Charlie Puth

June 2, 2017: The next day, BTS drop a second cover of Charlie's "We Don't Talk Anymore," this time covered by both Jungkook and Jimin.

Though Charlie doesn't respond this time around, one fan imagines the possibility of him misspelling both Jungkook and Jimin's names.

November 29, 2017: There's no telling what this mysterious Charlie tweet asking BTS to check their DMs is about, but it got 100,000 retweets regardless.

June 22, 2018: During an video with Apple Music, Jungkook shares that his go-to traveling song is "The Way I Am" by Charlie Puth. He briefly sings a line from the track, too.

July 9, 2018: An hour after releasing the music video for "The Way I Am," Charlie puts a call out to Jungkook on Twitter asking him to watch.

BTS haven't responded yet, but I hope that Jungkook watches the video and the saga of the Charlie-Jungkook stanship lives on!