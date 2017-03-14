JoJo Had Absolutely Nothing To Hide On 'TRL'

From calling out cheating men to being open about her struggles with mental health, JoJo shared it all with TRL host Sway Calloway this morning.

Sway took a deep dive into JoJo's social media and asked for the backstories into some of her most shade-worthy tweets. One tweet in particular had people speculating online, but JoJo's explanation is all-too relatable.

Catch JoJo's explanation into that tweet and others below.

JoJo doesn't hide her experiences with depression and the loss of her father, explaining to Sway why it's an honor to use her platform for good. Her close friendship with Robin Williams, JoJo says, taught her valuable lessons about handling fame that she still uses today.

As her tour wraps up, JoJo is heading to studio to work on new music, sharing with Sway that hip-hop may have a larger impact in her upcoming material. Plus, JoJo revealed she hit up Anderson .Paak before hitting the studio... only time will tell to see if any collabs pan out.

I was already living from all of JoJo's tea, but AJR spoiled me just a little further with a rendition of their single "Sober Up." Catch their stellar live performance below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.