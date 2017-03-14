6 Celebrity-Fan Couples Give Me, a Regular Person, Hope For The Future

Love's been in the air lately for celebrities, but romance isn't always as exciting for us common folks. But if Hailey Baldwin's engagement to Justin Bieber teaches us anything, it's not impossible for a fan to date their idol. These fan-idol couples all somehow made it happen!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Of course, Hailey Baldwin isn't at all a common folk -- she's a member of the high-profile Baldwin family as the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. Regardless, she's been a long-time Belieber and first met Justin in 2011.

Hailey also met Justin at the NYC premiere of his Never Say Never movie in 2011; now, she's bringing "never say never" to life following her new engagement to Justin just seven years later.

Jake T. Austin and Danielle Ceasar

After reportedly tweeting about Wizards of Waverly Place star Jake T. Austin several times in 2013 and 2014, fan Danielle Ceasar wound up dating the actor less than two years later.

The couple is still together, celebrating their second anniversary of dating in November 2017. Danielle is still tweeting about Jake, but now she's his girlfriend.

Caspar Lee and Ambar Driscoll

Ambar Driscoll met YouTube star Caspar Lee in 2012. Six years later, they re-created their meet-and-greet picture as a couple.

Caspar clarified in a recent video that, while he's dating a former fan, he met Ambar by chance via Instagram. She informed him right away that they had met in 2012 and the rest is history.

Zara Larsson and Brian H. Whittaker

In this instance, the celebrity turns out to be the fan, too! In November 2015, Swedish pop star Zara Larsson thirsted over Brian H. Whittaker, a model, on Twitter.

Less than two years later, Zara and Brian coupled up in June 2017. They recently celebrated their first anniversary of dating and seem to be more in love than ever.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

These two celebs both rose to fame on their respective ABC shows--she's a star on Modern Family and he was one of The Bachelor franchise's many hopeful contestants--and first met via Twitter after Sarah tweeted her love for Wells multiple times during his stints on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Sometime after Sarah's tweets, Wells slid into her Twitter DMs, and they were officially a couple two months later. Turns out it's possible to find love on social media, especially if you're a celeb fangirling over another celeb.

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne

Liam met his future girlfriend Cheryl when he first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, while she was a judge on the show. Cheryl called Liam "really cute" and he gave her a "cheeky wink." It was a dream come true for Liam, who later revealed that Cheryl was his teenage crush.

Eight years later, Cheryl and Liam confirmed their relationship in March 2016. Just about a year later, Cheryl gave birth to their son, Bear. Though the couple have since amicably split, it's a wild tale of marrying your teenage crush who's also your judge on a reality television show. Relatable!

While these couples give me hope that I could date my idols, this isn't a free pass to harass celebrities to date you. Respect boundaries, keep hope alive and let fate take the wheel :)