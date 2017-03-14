Lex Scott Davis Faces Her Toughest Purge Yet On 'TRL'

Lex Scott Davis currently stars in The First Purge, but she faced a purge like no other on TRL this morning.

In each round, TRL host Sway Calloway gave Lex three pop culture faves and made her eliminate one. But when it comes to choosing between Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and Prince, there's truly no right answer. See how Lex handled the stress and purged a legend below.

Lex plays Nya in The First Purge, and she shares a lot in common with her character. They might face vastly different situations, but have the same desire to protect those around them. "Kings need their queens," Lex tells Sway, and she sure is a queen. Hear more about Lex and her character Nya below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.