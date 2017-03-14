Freeway Reflects On Working With The Best Of The Best On 'TRL'

Having been in the rap game for more than 17 years, Freeway has plenty of stories and wisdom to give the next generation of artists--and the legend stopped by TRL this morning to drop some knowledge on Sway Calloway.

Over the length of his career, Freeway has worked with those at the top of the rap game; though there was a period of time where he and longtime mentor/collaborator Jay-Z drifted apart, Freeway is working with Jay again back under Roc Nation. There's an important lesson to be learned in how the two put the past behind them to make forward moves.

Both Lil Wayne and Lil Uzi Vert are featured on Freeway's latest album Think Free, released in June. Freeway shared the backstories of those collaborations before throwing it back to time he met Michael Jackson.

Most impressively, Freeway slayed the stage by closing out the morning with an edition of Breakfast Bars, even shouting out Sway in his verses! TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.