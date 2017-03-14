"Pope Francis is currently listening to 'God Is A Woman' by Ariana Grande"

All The Holiest Reactions To Ariana Grande's "God Is A Woman"

Ariana Grande blessed the world with "God Is A Woman" last night, her second official single from her upcoming fourth album, Sweetener. Needless to say, the holiness took over Arianators as they fully embodied the song's primary message.

Perhaps the biggest response to Ariana breaking the news that God is a woman was a quest to determine the identity of this deity. For many, the answer was clearly Ariana herself.

Others combined lessons from Pink's "God Is A DJ" to further investigate the identity.

If Victoria Justice has anything to say, there's no one true identity to be found.

Plenty of Ariana stans think "God Is A Woman" will be Ari's greatest chance yet of scoring a number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Pope's (fake) support of the track could really help its chances on the charts.

Most importantly, Arianators are inspired and empowered by "God Is A Woman."

Thanks for the continuous support of your daughter, Joan! Without you, we wouldn't have Ariana to deliver "God Is A Woman" in the first place.