Serayah Just Premiered Her "So Good" Music Video On 'TRL'

Serayah dropped by TRL with Sway Calloway this morning for fun and games -- oh, and to premiere her brand new music video for "So Good"!

Believe me when I say that the choreography in Serayah's new visual got me out of bed this morning, pretending to kill the choreo as much as she does! The actress, dancer and singer told Sway about her decision to keep her music upbeat for the summer. It’s a song for the girls, Serayah said, meant to make you feel good when getting ready.

Not only is Serayah a stellar artist IRL, but she’s still stealing scenes playing singer Tiana Brown on Empire. Sway put her acting chops to the test in an edition of Doin’ Too Much Theater, making Serayah act out awkward situations like introducing a new friend when you forget their name. See how Serayah performed under pressure below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.