Michelle Obama, her daughters and the Jonas Brothers all showed up

Why Beyoncé and Jay Z's Paris Concert Was The Most Iconic Yet

Any stop on Beyoncé and Jay Z's On The Run II Tour is bound to be memorable, but add in the Obama family, Jonas Brothers and the World Cup and there's simply no comparison.

So that fans wouldn't have to choose between football (or soccer, for Americans) and the Carters, the Sunday evening concert at Stade de France outside Paris began with a screening of the World Cup finals, in which France beat Croatia 4-2. Following France's win, fans sang along to "We Are The Champions" across the stadium.

Celebrating the team's victory while in Paris, both Bey and Jay performed in France's World Cup jerseys at points during the night.

The Paris show was also a night of celebrity sightings, including a front-row dance performance by First Lady Michelle Obama and Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles. It was truly a moment of carefree mom dancing and I stan forever.

Sasha Obama and Malia Obama were spotted at the show, too, with Malia reportedly bringing her boyfriend along.

As if that wasn't enough star power, all three of the Jonas Brothers attended the show, with Nick and Joe living it up on their Instagram stories.

Excuse me while I picture an after party with the Carters, the Obama family, the Jonas Brothers and World Cup celebrations. Where's my invite?