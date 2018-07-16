Teyana Taylor and Shiggy Reveal How They Pioneered Dance Moves On 'TRL'

My two favorite inventors of dancing, Teyana Taylor and Shiggy, dropped by TRL this morning to give some background to their biggest moves.

Teyana, who starred in Kanye West's "Fade" video in 2016, first came up with the video's iconic choreography while working on a project for Beyoncé's "End Of Time." The "breakdown," as she calls the move, still sticks out as one of the most electrifying parts of "Fade."

In one of the most viral moments of 2018, comedian Shiggy's #InMyFeelingsChallenge has taken the internet by storm. Though Shiggy was obsessing over all of Drake's Scorpion tracks, something special drew him to dance to "In My Feelings." Get the full #DoTheShiggy backstory below.