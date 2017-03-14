Lil' Kim Helps Shape The Future Of Female Rap On 'TRL'

Lil' Kim looked back on her past before watching three female rappers give it their all on TRL this morning.

TRL host Sway Calloway unleashed footage from the MTV vault to let Lil' Kim look back at her past appearances. I was living for the way she still loved so many of her past looks -- her fashion has truly always been ahead of our time. Plus, Lil' Kim revealed her feelings behind a very ~intimate~ moment she shared with Diana Ross on the VMA stage.

Throughout her career, Lil' Kim has helped pave the way for female artists that have come after her. That all came to fruition as three female rappers competed for Lil' Kim's stamp of approval -- and a free recording session at Platinum Sound Recording Studios in NYC. Find out if Tammi Jean, Ms. Fit or LATASHA take home the prize below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.