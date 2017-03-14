Noah Centineo Fanboyed Over Camila Cabello And "Havana" On 'TRL'

Rising acting royalty dropped by TRL this morning, as Noah Centineo and Jackie Tohn joined host Sway Calloway in the studio to talk about their respective Netflix projects.

Noah spilled all the details to Sway about appearing in Camila Cabello's music video for "Havana," which just got nominated for Video of the Year at the 2018 Video Music Awards. He revealed that it took no convincing for him to agree to act in the video, and fanboyed about the moment he finally met Camila. Plus, his shoutout to Camila's mom Sinu was stan-worthy!

Noah's been keeping busy, as he's starring in the upcoming Netflix original movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and another film, The Stand-In, to be released in 2019. With all this work on his plate, Noah only agrees to play characters he's super excited about, and he revealed to Sway why these two films spoke to him.

Jackie Tohn is an absolute star on Netflix's GLOW, but her real acting chops were put to the test in Doin' Too Much Theater, where Sway gave her the most outlandish scenarios to act out. After watching Jackie's incredible performance, I'm immediately requesting a meet and greet with her iconic mom. See Jackie impersonate her mom in Doin' Too Much Theater below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.