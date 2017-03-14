Mya Thinks We're Overdue For A "Lady Marmalade" Reunion And I Agree

Reunion magic is in the air at TRL as Mya was the latest "Lady Marmalade" gal to drop by the studio this morning.

With Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya all appearing on TRL in the past month, three quarters of the "Lady Marmalade" squad has been on the show. After Lil' Kim expressed her desire to get the women back together for a tour, TRL host Sway Calloway got Mya's perspective on the subject, and it turns out she's totally down for a reunion.

From legends to up-and-comers, Juice WRLD chatted with Sway off the heels of his major hit "Lucid Dreams." The track just went platinum, a major step for the rapper who first built a platform on SoundCloud before entering the mainstream. Sway asked Juice WRLD all about finding out "Lucid Dreams" went platinum.

Juice WRLD might just be 19 years old, but his songs and art have depth and meaning. Sway got the rapper to decode parts of his image, like his obsession with the number 999, and his answers got deep. Find out more about Juice WRLD and his philosophy below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.