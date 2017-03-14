Brendon Urie And Hayley Kiyoko Had The Queerest Time Ever Singing "Girls / Girls / Boys"

Panic! At The Disco's song "Girls / Girls / Boys" just got a lot more queer with Hayley Kiyoko joining frontman Brendon Urie for the song during the band's latest Pray for the Wicked tour stop in Toronto.

After delays meant that Hayley wouldn't have a chance to perform her set as the band's opening act, Brendon still found time for Hayley to be on stage. He surprised the crowd by bringing her out and draping her in a rainbow pride flag. Brendon himself donned a pansexual pride flag, just weeks after he officially came out as pansexual in PAPER earlier this month.

One Panic! At The Disco stan, Gianna, asked the universe to make this happen just over a month before it came to fruition.

Now that Brendon and Hayley have actually performed "Girls / Girls / Boys" together, Gianna and other fans couldn't be happier with 2018 20gayteen.

Both artists are nominated for VMAs this year, truly making this the year of 20gayteen.