Rich Brian, Joji and August 08 Lit Up The 'TRL' Stage With "Midsummer Madness"

The TRL studio was packed this morning with some of the guys from 88rising and Blindspotting stars Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal all sitting down with host Sway Calloway.

Rich Brian, Joji and August 08, all members of the 88rising music label and collective, put out "Midsummer Madness" back in June. Now that we're a full month into summer, the guys performed brought the song to life in a stellar performance for their fans.

88rising is launching so many performers into stardom, so Rich Brian, Joji and August 08 cleared up just what the name stands for. Plus, the guys told Sway how there's really no competition between the members and their solo work, since everyone's rooting for their friends to succeed.

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, real-life childhood BFFs from Oakland, sat down with Sway to explain how they've had to adapt their approach to Blindspotting over the last ten years. As views on police brutality, the effectiveness of protest and Oakland itself has changed, the script for the movie has had to change, too. Hear Daveed and Rafael's perspective on their film below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.