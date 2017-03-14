Demi Lovato Gets Support From Selena Gomez's and Ariana Grande's Moms

Following Demi Lovato's hospitalization after a reported overdose on Tuesday, the singer is receiving supportive messages from fans and celebrities alike. As Demi recovers with her family beside her, according to a statement from her representative, the family of some of her pop star peers have shown their love for Demi, too.

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez's mom, expressed her love for Demi alongside a ten-year-old picture of her daughter and Demi on Instagram. "The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles," Mandy wrote. Demi clearly holds a long-lasting, special place in Mandy's heart.

Joan Grande, Ariana Grande's mom, shared how she was affected by news of Demi's reported overdose. As Joan writes in a lengthy essay, Demi was a supportive figure for her son Frankie Grande as he worked toward sobriety a year ago. Joan uses the essay to ask for more love and support amongst celebrities and their fans, encouraging folks to build each other up instead of tearing each other apart.

Almost immediately, Ariana amplified her mom's message on Twitter, saying "mom wrote something beautiful."

Mandy and Joan are leading from the top, setting an example for fans in how to spread positivity instead of passing judgement. As Demi continues to recover, it's important to keep that positivity going.

When people we care about are going through a difficult time, reading stories or speculation can make us feel stressed or overwhelmed. If you are worried about yourself or a friend, text ‘START’ to 741-741 or call (800) 273-TALK 24/7 for a confidential conversation.