Dizzy Wright Talks All About Working With Logic On 'TRL'

Dizzy Wright kept it ~100~ in the TRL studio, chatting with host Sway Calloway about his new music with Logic and giving a fire performance.

Dizzy's recently released EP features his third Logic collab after the two rappers got close back in 2013. He explained to Sway how that relationship came to be and the process for making music together, even keeping the possibility open for a future joint album with Logic.

We even got blessed with a performance of Dizzy's "Don't Tell Me It Can't Be Done," the title track from his EP. Dizzy truly proved that anything can be done, especially lighting up the TRL stage with all of his fans beside him. Check out Dizzy's fire performance below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.