N.O.R.E., G Herbo and Southside All Dropped By 'TRL' This Morning

TRL host Sway Calloway brought in three big names in hip-hop this morning, with rappers N.O.R.E. and G Herbo as well as producer Southside all coming by the studio.

N.O.R.E. celebrated with Sway for a career spanning more than 20 years -- with mimosas provided, of course. This far into his career, N.O.R.E. is still paving the way, just releasing his latest album 5E. He told Sway about Cardi B's appearance in his "Tadow" music video all the way back in 2013, long before she gained the widespread recognition she has today.

G Herbo closed out the show treating us to some Breakfast Bars alongside Southside, who produced his brand new album Swervo. He killed his verse and Sway was living for it the whole time! Hear G Herbo's Breakfast Bars below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.