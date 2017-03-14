11 Song Anniversaries To Celebrate This August

Bring out the birthday candles, 'cause there's a great group of songs turning another year older this August. Though there are tons of timeless bops to choose from, here are some of my faves this month.

"Tell Me Something I Don't Know," Selena Gomez: 10 years old

Talk about a slow burner: this song released on August 5, 2008 only peaked at 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, yet still sold enough to become a platinum single for Selena.

"Talk Dirty," Jason Derulo feat. 2 Chainz: 5 years old

There's good reason why "Talk Dirty," with an August 2 birthday, sounds like the perfect bar mitzvah song: the producer samples Israeli band Balkan Beat Box for the track's signature Middle Eastern hook in the chorus.

"Miss Independent," Ne-Yo: 10 years old

I think it's beautiful how the birthdays for Kelly Clarkson and Ne-Yo's equally amazing "Miss Independent" tracks are spaced out evenly, on April 10 and August 26, respectively. Nothing but for respect for every "Miss Independent."

"Can't Hold Us," Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: 7 years old

The power duo of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis might not currently be working together, but their mastery in putting together "Can't Hold Us" led to the song being Spotify's most-streamed track in 2013, two years after the song's release on August 16, 2011.

"Baby Boy," Beyoncé feat. Sean Paul: 15 years old

I can't help but wonder if Beyoncé will be celebrating the anniversary of "Baby Boy" on August 3 as she continues to perform the song during her On The Run II tour with JAY-Z.

"So What," Pink: 10 years old

Though Pink wrote "So What" while separated from her husband Carey Hart, she told Ellen DeGeneres she loves performing this breakup track with an August 11 birthday in front of Carey now, especially when singing "he's a tool."

"Tattoo," Jordin Sparks: 11 years old

Jordin put out her debut single "Tattoo" on August 27, 2007, just a matter of months after winning the sixth season of American Idol. More than a decade later, the lyrics "just like a tattoo, I'll always have you" ring true now that Jordin's got a husband and newborn son!

"Cheers (Drink to That)," Rihanna: 7 years old

It'd be super meta if Rihanna had a happy hour and shouted "drink to that!" on this song's birthday, August 2. The makeup entrepreneur told MTV News in 2010 that "Cheers (Drink to That)" was her favorite track on Loud before officially making it a single the following year.

"TiK ToK," Kesha: 9 years old

I still feel the need to play "TiK ToK" every time I wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy. Kesha's in the elite club where her debut single, released on August 7, 2009, went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Taylor Swift: 6 years old

After debuting at number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart just two days after its August 13 release, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" became Taylor's first number one on the chart -- to date, she's earned five.

"Side to Side," Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj: 2 years old

It might not be old enough on its August 30 birthday to be considered timeless just yet, but there's no doubt that this innuendo-filled track will go down as one of the most iconic collabs of the 2010s.