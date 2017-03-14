Today Is the Day Hayley Kiyoko Realized She's a Big Effing Deal

So-called Lesbian Jesus has already risen, even if she doesn't know it yet.

Hayley Kiyoko began the general ticket sales for her first-ever European tour today, which is already a pretty big deal. But within minutes of sale time -- even before Hayley tweeted the link to buy tickets, for some cities -- the tour was sold out, with plenty of Hayley stans still vying for tickets.

As it turns out, Hayley's team simply didn't realize just how big Hayley's star has gotten. The venues they booked for her European tour were no match for the growing size of her worldwide fanbase. Naturally, they're already on the hunt for bigger venues so nobody misses out on the chance to see Hayley.

This is all part of Hayley's superstar year, in which she keeps having iconic moments over and over again. It's not just 2018 for Hayley, it's #20GAYTEEN, and she's not letting anyone forget it.

"Curious" became her first single to chart on Top 40 radio

Kicking off the year with a bang, Hayley's single "Curious" got airplay on radio and she even captured the moment she first heard it on the airwaves. "Curious" eventually peaked at number 40 on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 chart. It also got prime placement on plenty of Spotify charts, helping it reach 23 million streams on the platform.

She dropped her debut album, Expectations

Shortly after the success of "Curious," Hayley released Expectations on March 30. The album features the iconic collaboration "What I Need" with Kehlani, making it a true queer women's anthem. Hayley recently sat down with TRL host Sway Calloway to chat about writing Expectations, which debuted at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She's touring with Panic! At The Disco

Hayley's currently on tour opening for Panic! At The Disco, meeting fans across the U.S. and Canada. She even took the stage with Brendon Urie in Toronto after her opening set had to be cut that night, putting on the best rendition ever of Panic! At The Disco's "Girls/Girls/Boys."

Taylor Swift brought her on stage during the Reputation tour

Hayley joined the elite club of Reputation Tour guests as she took the stage with Taylor at Gillette Stadium outside of Boston. Their duet of "Curious" was pure perfection, and as Taylor pointed out on Instagram, Hayley totally rocked out her first-ever stadium performance. I'd expect a lot more of them in the future, tbh.

She's nominated for two VMAs this year

To top #20GAYTEEN off, she's nominated twice this year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Hayley is taking her nominations for Best New Artist and Push Artist of the Year seriously, asking fans to vote for her each and every day. If she pulls off a win, that'd be just more proof that Lesbian Jesus continues to rise.