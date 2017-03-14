9 Commercial Songs And Jingles That Actually Slap

Plenty of companies have tiny, five-second jingles they play at the end of commercials, but only the bravest commit to full-length commercial songs, filling up 15, 30 or even 60 seconds. The general public may pretend they're annoyed by jingles, but you and I know that lots of these songs are actually bops -- and they slap!

Education Connection

I already graduated, but the "Educational Connection Girl" makes me want to find the right college for me -- for free! The new 2011 jingle is no match for the original version, though.

Nationwide Insurance

Tori Kelly has been quiet on the personal music front since dropping her debut album in 2015, but she's quickly becoming the queen of Nationwide Insurance. I know the lyrics to her first Nationwide jingle by heart and I'm doing my best to learn the words to the second.

FreeCreditReport.com

The band behind the FreeCreditReport.com songs made at least six 30-second jingles, but none stand out more than the pirate jingle. I'm stuck wondering if the pirate singer ever found out which hacker stole his identity.

Daisy Sour Cream

I'd like to take this moment to thank the creators of the "do the dollop" song for being the first to teach me what the word "dollop" means. I've likely never said that word aloud, but I'll certainly do a dollop of Daisy.

Band-Aid Brand

It's no wonder the Band-Aid brand theme song slaps: the jingle was written by none other than Barry Manilow! It's an injustice that this track still hasn't topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Dixie Ultra

I'll be asking to sing the Dixie Ultra theme song the next time I go to karaoke and I'll be extremely disappointed if the instrumental is not readily available. Those backup vocals are angelic!

Chili's Baby Back Ribs

The iconic Chili's Baby Back Ribs song has existed for a while now, even popping up in movies and TV shows like The Office. Now, Chili's is remaking the jingle by keeping the tune by changing the words in every commercial.

Kars4Kids

Though it's likely considered the most annoying jingle by most people, the Kars4Kids song is actually the catchiest track ever written and the general public is afraid to admit it.

J.G. Wentworth

No matter which version of the J.G. Wentworth jingle you're watching, one thing remains contact: the star needs cash NOW. When's this classic hitting the Sydney Opera House?