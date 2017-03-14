Jake Miller and Clara Mae Sound Angelic Together on 'TRL'

Two angels landed at the TRL studio this morning as Jake Miller and Clara Mae dished all about their single, "Better Me Better You."

Jake and Clara explained to TRL host Sway Calloway how Jake wound up hopping on the Clara-penned track; even though Jake didn't play a main role in writing the song, he made it clear that the lyrics spoke to him as much as they spoke to Clara. The duo explained how they treated "Better Me Better You" like their baby, FaceTiming during multiple studio sessions to get everything right.

Their hard work on "Better Me Better You" paid off: they've definitely got chemistry from working on the song together, making it an even better performance in the TRL studio--check it out below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.