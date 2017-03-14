Pale Waves and Quincey White Dropped By 'TRL'

TRL hosts Sway Calloway and Nessa teamed up to close out a busy week in our Times Square studio. First, Sway interviewed Heather Baron-Gracie and Ciara Doran from the band Pale Waves, welcoming them back to New York City after last year's tour stop at Madison Square Garden with The 1975 to a sold-out crowd. Heather and Ciara played Most Likely To, but even these two bandmates didn't agree on everything! See where the Pale Waves gals differed below.

Next, with the powerful docu-series Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story now airing on the Paramount Network, Nessa interviewed the parents of the teenager whose unfortunate killing started an uprising of voices against police brutality. Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon's mom, explained to Nessa why they chose Jay Z to executive produce the series, zeroing in on the importance of empathy as parents. Colin Kaepernick also met Trayvon's parents, posting a picture on Instagram to capture the moment.

TRL wasn't over until rapper Quincey White delivered us some Breakfast Bars -- the music variety, not granola. After hearing Quincey's verses, there's no doubt I'll be streaming his debut album I Am Quincey White when it's out later this year. Hear Quincey White's Breakfast Bars below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am.