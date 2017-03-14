Doja Cat's "Mooo!" Has Everyone Declaring "Bitch, I'm A Cow"

Have you seen this moosic video?

The dairy industry is shooooook as people begin to moo after watching the music video for "Mooo!" from Doja Cat, featuring its catchy hook, "bitch, I'm a cow!" The video, released on August 10, isn't skim on its cow references -- it goes the whole way, with Doja dressed in a cow onesie, eating a cheeseburger and drinking a strawberry milkshake. And, of course, her smooooth mooing has infected the world with mad cow disease.

At first, people got the "bitch, I'm a cow" hook stuck in their heads, casually singing it throughout their days.

But it quickly turned more drastic, with folks making their cow suits and having full-on dance-offs to "Mooo!"

Gotham actress Camren Bicondova wasn't immune to the hysteria, knowing her cow suit would come in handy one day.

Even major stars have been affected by the "bitch, I'm a cow" outbreak. Chance the Rapper announced his standom for Doja before retweeting a "Mooo!" clip.

Khalid didn't leave much to the imagination, stating he was clearly a cow, too.

Katy Perry was talking in cow puns after seeing the "Mooo!" video, even asking Camren to snatch the cow suit from her dance video.

There's no telling how long the outbreak could continue, so for now, keep watching and learning how to be a cow from Doja Cat below.