Lana Condor, Sorcha Groundsell And Percelle Ascott Preview New Netflix Projects On 'TRL'

This morning's TRL episode was a "here's what's coming to Netflix this month" update come to life, with the stars from upcoming Netflix titles coming through to tease their projects on the way.

Star of the upcoming rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Lana Condor gave TRL host Sway Calloway a little preview of what her character Lara Jean goes through. Though not every cast stays close, it sounds like the trio that play sisters in the film--Lana, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart--are IRL bffs, complete with a group chat. Sway told Lana he's a rom-com expert, so I'll be scheduling plans to watch the film with him when it drops this Friday, 8/17.

Sway also sat down with Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott, the power couple of Netflix's new supernatural series, The Innocents. Sorcha stars as June, who discovers she has the ability to shape-shift after running away from home with Percelle's character, Harry. Though that's clearly a sci-fi storyline, Sorcha and Percelle got meta when explaining how every relationship naturally changes and adapts over time... so maybe we all need a little shape-shifting. Find out more about The Innocents below before its release on August 24. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.