The Internet's Most Extra Song-By-Song Reactions To 'Sweetener'

Sweetener Day is finally upon us, and just as much as Ariana Grande's fourth studio album does not disappoint, stan reaction makes release night an event like no other. Sit back, buckle up and let me try to explain the most extra tweets before Ariana owns the VMAs stage with a performance that's sure to elicit further pandemonium from the Arianators this Monday at 9/8c on MTV.

"raindrops (an angel cried)"

Ari's album starts with "raindrops," a cover of the song "An Angel Cried" that her grandfather's close friend co-wrote in the fifties, as she revealed on The Tonight Show. But it's only 38 seconds long -- and fans demand more!

"blazed" feat. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell produced seven of the 15 tracks on Sweetener and his pop-friendly, R&B-infused style has fans on the floor from the second song.

"the light is coming" feat. Nicki Minaj

Ariana dropped "the light is coming" on June 20th, six days after her other collaboration with Nicki, "Bed." A true album listen requires playing the pre-released tracks, too, and that's a fact.

"R.E.M"

Fans have been asking for Ariana's top five Sweetener songs since she announced the tracklist and "R.E.M" is number one nearly every time. Needless to say, I think Ariana knows she's not playing around.

"God is a woman"

It was honestly really unfair for Ariana to make "God is a woman" track five because how am I supposed to pick myself back up and listen to the other two thirds of the album?

"sweetener"

Ariana gets it, hits it, flips it, twists it, mixes it and kisses it during the chorus of "sweetener." A real-life Bop It, your fave could never.

"successful"

When I say that the instrumental on "successful" sounds like the waiting room music when making a Mii on Wii, that's not an insult. Wii music goes OFF.

"everytime"

Ariana put this Max Martin-produced banger right in the middle of Sweetener and it really did the damn thing.

"breathin"

She has taste. She has moves. Subway woman knows a bop when she hears one, and "breathin" passes the test.

"no tears left to cry"

The lead single from Sweetener dropped on April 20, and I still fall deeper and deeper in love with it every listen. Ariana could even take home the award for Video of the Year at the VMAs on Monday night for the "no tears left to cry" masterpiece of a music video!

"borderline" feat. Missy Elliott

Just because we're into the final third of the album doesn't mean you can't give credit when credit is due to "borderline," written by Missy herself.

"better off"

The twelfth track summarizes a major theme of Sweetener: making the best out of falling out of love and back into it again. At least Alexa understands.

"goodnight n go"

I can hear Ariana falling in love with Pete Davidson between the lines of "goodnight n go," a cover of Imogen Heap. Her actual IDOL Imogen blessed the cover and I definitely have tears left to cry.

"pete davidson"

Though some have a desire to skip any track named after a romantic partner, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by skipping the "pete davidson" interlude.

"get well soon"

The final track on Sweetener ends with 40 seconds of silence. Fans have noticed that, with the silence, the track length is 5:22, very likely a sign of remembrance to the May 22 (5/22) attack at her Manchester concert.

