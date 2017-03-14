Everything You Didn't Know About The 2018 VMA Nominees for Best Pop

Before the 2018 Video Music Awards kick off on MTV at 9/8c tonight, I'm taking a deep-dive into the music videos nominated for Best Pop. Voting might be closed, but you can never be too prepared for a legendary VMA category.

"no tears left to cry," Ariana Grande

The lead single from newly-released Sweetener is largely a message to Manchester following the 2017 bombing at her concert there, but you might not know that on first listen. It's the lyrics, symbolism and visuals of the music video that truly makes "no tears left to cry" a memorial.

"Havana," Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

Camila isn't the only celeb bringing star power to the "Havana" video -- she's joined by a rolodex of social media personalities and Hollywood celebs that bring major acting chops to the video's fully-developed plot.

"Sorry Not Sorry," Demi Lovato

Demi's major hit from Tell Me You Love Me was almost never the lead single, nearly being replaced by the album's title track and "The Middle," which was later recorded by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, until an endorsement from Jay Z changed the song's path.

"Perfect," Ed Sheeran

Not only is "Perfect" a tearjerker of a single, but the story behind one of Ed's greatest love songs is an emotional tale. It marks the first time he collaborated with his brother, Matt, all for a super-sentimental reason.

"What About Us," P!nk

A year after being honored with the Vanguard Award at the 2017 VMAs, P!nk is up for Best Pop for her politically-infused video for "What About Us." You might not have picked up on P!nk's message right away, but it fits neatly within her history of political activism.

"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes

As one of the lead tracks on Shawn Mendes' self-titled third album, "In My Blood" was crafted by one of Shawn's long-time collaborators, Teddy Geiger. They've got a proven track record together, responsible for plenty of Shawn's top hits.

Now that you're all caught up on the Best Pop nominees, find out who takes home the Moon Person during the 2018 VMAs, tonight at 9/8c on MTV.