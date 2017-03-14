I Said Stan Twitter Do You Know These 10 Songs??!!

There's one singular question taking Stan Twitter by storm this week: do you know these f*cking songs?! Originally used to promote K-pop bops to music fans on Twitter, the format (usually used with some fun expletives) has become wildly multi-purpose, shouting out forgotten bops, soundtrack standouts and viral internet anthems. Some have even broken out of the Stan Twitter bubble, finding their way to the locals. Let's get down to business and see if Stan Twitter really does know these ten f*cking songs.

"Destiny," Infinite

One of the earliest of these tweets to go viral, this K-pop promo brought plenty of attention to South Korean boy band Infinite's 2013 track, "Destiny."

"About You Now," Miranda Cosgrove

The internet just won't forget about iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and her short but sweet collection of hits. If you don't know every word to "About You Now" and don't obsess over the music video every time, you're doing it wrong.

"Fashion Forward," Kristen Wiig

Kristen scored the biggest bop off of the (fake) iconic Classy Sexy Elegance album from the SNL sketch of the same name. Yes, Kristen, you did already say "fashion."

"Black Sheep," Clash at Demonhead (Metric cover)

I will never be able to match Brie Larson's level of angst as a member of Clash at Demonhead in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The film may not have been a box office smash, but I'm forever grateful for this GEM of a song.

"The Mysterious Ticking Noise," Neil Cicierega

In case you've forgotten the song's real name, you'll certainly remember its lyrics: "Snape, Snape, Severus Snape." Thanks for bringing this to Stan Twitter's attention because now it'll be stuck in my head for the foreseeable future.

"Beggin' On Your Knees," Victoria Justice

I'm willing to bet most of Stan Twitter knows this Victorious track, but if you're like me, you probably forgot the ludicrous way the show's name was actually styled: VICTORiOUS. There's a bold "Tori" for Victoria Justice's character and a lowercase "i" for no good reason.

"Shoes," Kelly

Fashion. Synth. 64 million views. Liam Kyle Sullivan's parody character Kelly was one of the first to break the internet with "Shoes" in 2007.

"Hex Girl," The Hex Girls

Once the world heard "Hex Girl" for the first time during Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost, it was clear The Hex Girls had staying power. Someone make a Hex Girls update account, please?

"Gotta Find You," Joe Jonas

It was EXTREMELY disrespectful of Eva Gutowski to bring this Camp Rock tearjerker on my timeline. And yes, Stan Twitter does know this f*cking song.

"Teenage Dream," Glee Cast (Katy Perry cover)

Darren Criss singing his heart out to Chris Colfer with a Katy Perry classic on Glee is an experience I never knew I needed till it happened. Maybe the power of Stan Twitter will bring us a reunion special.