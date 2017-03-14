Logan Henderson Spills On Life After Big Time Rush On 'TRL'

Logan Henderson might be on the rise with his solo career, but he didn't shy away from talking about his time on the iconic Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush when he dropped by TRL this morning!

Turns out, TRL host Sway Calloway made his own appearance on Big Time Rush in 2010; Logan's reaction was one for the history books. Sway had his own fun interrogating Logan about his new single "Pull Me Deep," getting to the bottom of what his steamy lyrics are really about.

Sway really turned up the heat in the studio during Bite My Tongue, when he asked Logan a series of tough questions but only let him pass on two of 'em. I never thought Logan would answer "who was your least favorite Big Time Rush bandmate?" -- but he did! Hear which questions were too much for him below.

Before the morning was over, Logan treated TRL to an intimate performance of "Pull Me Deep." He may have dropped the choreo from his Big Time Rush days, but these vocals aren't messing around! Get into his new sound below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!