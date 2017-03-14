8 Questions To Ask Yourself To Determine If You're A Local Or A Stan

As the term "Local Twitter" has become more widely known in the last few months, internet users are asking some questions: what is a local? And am I a local myself?

To explain it concisely, Stan Twitter is on the front lines of creating the internet's greatest memes and language, while Local Twitter later adopts the most prominent trends six months too late. While the real differences are more abstract and nuanced, that's a simple way to differentiate Stan Twitter or Local Twitter.

Many stans and locals know their lanes, while others claim to be something they're not. Use the questions below to figure out if you're a local, a stan or somewhere in between. Keep track of your answers to get your results.

How do you find GIFs to add to your tweets?

Local: You don't have your GIFs pre-determined when writing your tweets, so you'll probably wind up searching a keyword on Twitter's GIF tool.

Stan: You tend to know the exact GIFs you want and search for them on Google Images or have them stored on a folder on their desktop.

Do you have more than one Twitter account?

Local: You've just got one account and you sometimes go days without checking your notifications.

Stan: You're constantly switching between all of your Twitter accounts, from your stan account, personal, rant account and private. Your notifications are lot more to keep up with.

Do you have automatic tweets that go out on your account?

Local: You keep track of your follower gains and losses with one of many automatic tweet services, and you might get daily horoscope readings posted on your account.

Stan: You just keep track of your follower account yourself and look up your horoscope if you care enough.

How do you figure out internet slang you don't understand?

Local: You're a frequent user of Urban Dictionary definitions, since they tend to be pretty accurate.

Stan: You've probably got a gc (that's a group chat, for locals) that can easily answer all your internet questions.

When did you learn what "wig" means -- in a slang sense?

Local: You didn't understand what it meant when Katy Perry said "wig" on American Idol earlier this year, but now you think it's kind of funny.

Stan: Your wig was snatched into the universe when Katy said it, but that's only because you'd already been using the term for years, unlike Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Do you tweet things about Target runs or Starbucks orders?

Local: You can rack up to 50 likes on a tweet about running into people from your hometown at a local store -- and that's probably your most-liked tweet!

Stan: You love a good local shopping or coffee trip like everyone else, but you don't tweet about it for fear of being too "relatable."

Do your standards for friends and romantic interests just meet the bare minimum?

Local: You think it's absolutely adorable when you see someone surprising their partner with a pizza and flowers, so you'll give it a retweet.

Stan: You've had enough of Bare Minimum Twitter, in which people have extremely low standards for the people in their lives. It's not relatable, because everyone should put in the effort to be a good friend or partner.

Do you even know (or use) the terms local and stan?

Local: You don't -- at least not before reading this.

Stan: You can't believe I would even ask such a basic question.

1-3 local answers: You're a classic stan and you don't ever give your Twitter username to IRL friends and coworkers for fear of what might happen.

4-6 local answers: You know most of the stan language, but a good chunk of your followers are from your hometown and you're scared they'll unfollow you if you get too stanny.

7-10 local answers: You're definitely a local -- but that's not necessarily a bad thing! You live in a world of relatability and you rarely get in Twitter fights.