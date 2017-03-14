11 Song Anniversaries To Celebrate This September

Summer is over, school is back in session and the songs from my past are turning another year older. As I put together my favorite September song birthdays playlist, here are my faves of the month.

"Call Me Maybe," Carly Rae Jepsen: 7 years old

I don't care if you were less than impressed that "Call Me Maybe" was inescapable when it spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its September 20, 2011 release. When this song comes on, I will expect you to be bopping out.

"Hot N Cold," Katy Perry: 10 years old

If you didn't have a full choreographed dance with friends to Katy's 7x platinum single, I really don't trust you. Can we please celebrate National "Hot N Cold" Day on September 9?

"Gives You Hell," The All-American Rejects: 10 years old

It's been a while since "Gives You Hell" dropped on September 30, 2008, but I can't help but wonder if the subject of the track ever saw his face and was appropriately given hell.

"Break Your Heart," Taio Cruz: 9 years old

Though Taio Cruz first released "Break Your Heart," on September 20, 2009, it really took off after the Ludacris remix dropped in the U.S. on February 2 of the following year.

"What Makes You Beautiful," One Direction: 7 years old

It really doesn't feel like it's been seven years since the song that started it all for One Direction. Since the September 11, 2011 release of "What Makes You Beautiful," the track has gone 4x platinum.

"My Humps," The Black Eyed Peas: 13 years old

No "My Humps" slander is welcome here on the song's September 20 birthday, especially considering its visual won The Black Eyed Peas a moonperson for Best Hip-Hop Video at the 2006 Video Music Awards.

"Poker Face," Lady Gaga: 10 years old

It's time for the "how do you annoy Lady Gaga?; poke her face" jokes to die, but never let "Poker Face" go forgotten on its September 26 birthday.

"Work Bitch," Britney Spears: 5 years old

Any time a friend complains about wanting a hot body, Bugatti or Maserati, you better tell' em to "Work Bitch," in honor of the track released on September 17, 2013.

"Girl On Fire," Alicia Keys feat. Nicki Minaj: 6 years old

Alicia didn't just give the world "Girl On Fire" on September 4, 2012. She dropped three versions at once: the original with just Alicia, the Inferno Version with Nicki's feature and the slowed-down Bluelight Version.

"Don't Stop The Music," Rihanna: 11 years old

This track with a September 7 birthday is in company with its three other singles off Good Girl Gone Bad. "Umbrella," "Shut Up and Drive," "Hate That I Love You" featuring Ne-Yo and "Don't Stop The Music" all went top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

"Love Story," Taylor Swift: 10 years old

Call "Love Story" a slow burner: even though the September 12, 2008 release never reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it's currently Taylor's third best-selling song, certified 8x platinum.