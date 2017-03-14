Dinah Jane Debuted "Bottled Up" With Lauren Jauregui And Ty Dolla $ign Supporting Her

Fifth Harmony alum Dinah Jane has kept fans eagerly awaiting her solo music--and during New York Fashion Week, she treated some lucky fans to a performance of her first single before it officially launches next week.

Taking the stage at Teen Vogue and Snapchat's Body Party event, Dinah began solo showing off her vocals before being joined by dancers for some well-rehearsed choreo. Though there's no full video of the event, fans wasted no time putting snippets together.

The event marked the first time Dinah has performed as a solo artist, following Fifth Harmony's hiatus announcement earlier this year. Her debut track, "Bottled Up," is set to drop on September 21 and features Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassy.

With Ty on board, fans thought a Dinah and Lauren Jauregui reunion could be imminent, since the rapper and Lauren have been dating since last year. Indeed, as Dinah gave the world a taste of her new music, Ty and Lauren were in the audience cheering the entire time. Later, Lauren posted two clips of Dinah's performance on her Instagram story, supporting her "bby!" and singing along to a portion of "Bottled Up." Dinah reposted the second story with a message for Lauren: "love you longtime mamas xxxxx."

Ty captured a ton of the performance, including a selfie-style video of Lauren and him dancing in the audience.

Even on hiatus, the Fifth Harmony women are so supportive of each other. Laurinah (Lauren plus Dinah, duh) is strong, Harmonizers!