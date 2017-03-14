Estelle and Mistah F.A.B. Are Living Their Best Lives On 'TRL'

Decades of talent walked into the TRL studio in Times Square this morning, as Estelle and Mistah F.A.B. sat down with host Sway Calloway.

First up, Mistah F.A.B.--who Sway calls one of the best freestyle rappers right now--proved that exact title. In the first ever Flash Freestyle, Sway dropped words and phrases for Mistah F.A.B. to include in his impromptu bars, which he executed with perfection. Mistah F.A.B. wound up shouting out Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick and incorporating some Bay Area slang.

After Flash Freestyle, Estelle came through ten years after dropping her major hit with Kanye West, "American Boy." The singer is still going strong, just releasing her second independent album Lovers Rock, a name which points to the rocky relationship of her parents throughout her life. See how Estelle glows talking about the music she's making now below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.