Famous Dex And Drax Project Premiere Their "Lights" Music Video On 'TRL'

Now *this* is how you end the week

Before the weekend hits, there's no better way to spend a New Music Friday than watching a music video premiere on TRL. To make that happen, Famous Dex and Drax Project stopped by the studio to show off the visual for their latest song, "Lights."

But first, Famous Dex had some things to clear up with TRL host Sway Calloway. It turns out that Dexter--Dex's alter ego--is the one who arrived to the show today, but he still had a great conversation about some of his musical inspirations and friends, from Diplo and A$AP Rocky to Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller.

The four guys from Drax Project joined Famous Dex and Sway, catching up before the video world premiere. They even gave a Camila Cabello shoutout, talking about their own journey from being street performers to opening for Camila during parts of her 2018 tour in Europe.

End the week with a TRL world premiere and check out the video for "Lights" below.