Shannon Purser And GASHI Shouted Out Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa And More On 'TRL'

Only Shannon Purser and GASHI could get me out of bed today, as they spread the love to so many artists from the TRL studio this morning.

First up, Shannon made it known she stans "God is a woman" by Ariana Grande, after TRL host Sway Calloway played the video to kick off the show. "I believe it," Shannon said about the song's title, and so it's settled. Shannon, who's currently starring in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, also addressed the need for body positivity, a topic she's championing throughout her career.

Next, GASHI joined Sway in the studio to explain how he made's it so far in his career, including how watching MTV and Michael Jackson helped him learn English -- his fifth language! Born to Albanian parents, GASHI proudly shouted out fellow Albanian artists like Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha, before dishing on what it was like working with French Montana and DJ Snake on his recent hit "Creep On Me." Hear what GASHI had to say about his fellow artists below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.