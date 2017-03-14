Peyton List And Dillon Francis Were Put To The Test On 'TRL'

It was all fun and games at the TRL studio this morning, until... well, scratch that! It was ALL fun and games ~the whole time~ with guests Peyton List and Dillon Francis.

Kicking off the show, Peyton List joined host Sway Calloway before she guest stars on the new CBS sitcom Happy Together and also premieres her debut single "Liar Liar" in October. Since she's a fashion icon in her own right, Sway showed Peyton controversial celeb looks and had her tell em' to Rock It or Stop It. Maybe Peyton's a sweetheart, or maybe she's fashion forward, but she told almost everyone to Rock It... that is, until Nick Jonas popped up. Watch below to see what Nick Jonas wore to finally break Peyton’s “Rock It” streak!

Just over a week ahead of the release of his Spanish-language album, Dillon Francis got tested on the translations of some of the tracks on Wut Wut. Though Dillon's imagination may have gone wayyy overboard -- he really embodied the name of Sway's game, Lost In Translation -- he still got the core of the lyric's meanings right when paraphrasing them. Hear Dillon's not-entirely-accurate Wut Wut translations below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.