Queen Naija And Keir Gilchrist Got Pretty Darn Personal On 'TRL'

What's right at the top of TRL host Sway Calloway's résumé? It's gotta be all the juicy personal details he gets his celeb friends to reveal--a skill he expertly showed off this morning in the studio with Queen Naija and Keir Gilchrist.

Up first, Keir took inspiration from his character Sam from Netflix's new series Atypical and put together an honest pros and cons list of dating him (even though he's already taken). Once Sway asked Keir about some of the first and last times he'd done things in his life, he fessed up to scrolling on Instagram first thing in the morning, just like the rest of us.

The personal questions continued as Queen Naija took her place next in Sway's hot seat. Her fans are super excited that the singer is expecting; though some people might be a little shy about sharing potential baby names, Naija was more than willing to share some ideas for what monikers she may give her boy on the way. Find out which two names have made the shortlist below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.