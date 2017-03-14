All Your Faves Are Becoming BROCKHAMPTON Stans After Hearing 'Iridescence'

On the release day of Iridescence, BROCKHAMPTON isn't just getting high-profile endorsements; they're turning some of music's biggest stars into stans just like the rest of us!

Iridescence, the boy band's first major label release, is part one of their The Best Years of Our Lives trilogy. The album's cover art is a thermal aesthetic, with lead Kevin Abstract encouraging everyone to change their own Twitter pictures to thermal.

Diplo took that directive to heart, making the world know he is, in fact, a BROCKHAMPTON stan, fully adopting stan language on his Twitter.

When Years & Years lead vocalist Olly Alexander expressed his love for Iridescence, fans wanted him to go thermal, too, but he hasn't -- yet.

Not only does Jaden Smith stan BROCKHAMPTON, but he's featured on the album's opening track, "New Orleans."

Halsey, Jack J and Elijah Daniel got caught up in the perfection of Iridescence as well, even if Elijah can't spell "iridescence."

While droves of BROCKHAMPTON fans have gone thermal, Diplo is just the first amongst your famous faves to do so. But if Kevin Abstract has any say, Harry Styles will be next!

Listen to Iridescence ASAP, before all your faves do and you're left in the dust.