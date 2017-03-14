The Knocks And Denzel Curry Closed Out The Week On 'TRL'

Before the weekend (finally!!!) arrived, Denzel Curry and The Knocks closed out the week by dropping by the TRL studio in Times Square.

Talking to host Sway Calloway, Denzel made it abundantly clear how carefully calculated he is with his music, from its sound to the inspiration behind his album art. Denzel is proud to be putting out music that matters, especially with the track "PERCS | PERCZ" from TA13OO Act 3: Dark, which directly addresses drug use in the rap industry.

Following that, The Knocks sat down with Sway and played Most Likely To, apparently not having trouble agreeing with each other on every single point. B-Roc and Mr. JPatt seem to have pretty different personalities, but that's why compliment each other so well! Find out which member is more likely to get a face tattoo below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.