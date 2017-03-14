Jackie Cruz And Yung Bleu Explain How They Represent Something New On 'TRL'

Jackie Cruz and Yung Bleu kicked off the week from Times Square, stopping by TRL with host Sway Calloway to get all filled in on what they're up to.

Right off the top, Yung Bleu had some defending to do, after Sway said there's been some comparisons of his musical stylings to the one-and-only Beyoncé. He admits there's nobody quite like Bey, but explains that he wants to do for men what she has done for women: giving a unique and relatable perspective on love and heartbreak.

Joining Sway next, Jackie Cruz went over her own storytelling passions, eager to tell the stories of Latinx people through her music and acting. Not only is Jackie currently filming season seven of the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black, but she pays homage to her Dominican roots with her recent single, "La Hora Loca." Find out more about Jackie's upcoming projects below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.