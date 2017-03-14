10 of TV's Hardest-Slapping Theme Songs, As Determined By Twitter

No offense, but 'Danny Phantom' goes off

Not all theme songs are created equally. Some you barely notice, while others become timeless classics you'll never forget. That's not news to most people, but a recent trend on Twitter has people sharing the television theme songs that reign supreme. There's plenty of disagreement over which song is *actually* the best--while there are no wrong answers here, these theme songs have gotten the most attention.

Zoey 101: "Follow Me"

Just the mention of the words "are you ready?" is enough to trigger the fans of Jamie Lynn Spears' pop-friendly theme song for Zoey 101.

Danny Phantom theme song

No theme song blends singing and rapping quite like the opener to Danny Phantom, and it's certainly got me convinced that he's gonna catch them all.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: "Yo Home to Bel-Air"

Will Smith didn't get sent from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air for you not to respect one of the best theme songs of all time.

Wizards of Waverly Place: "Everything is Not What it Seems"

Before she gained (and later lost) The Scene, Selena was at the helm of Wizards of Waverly Place and singing the theme music, too.

True Jackson VP theme song

My personal mission on this Earth is to demand justice for True Jackson VP and the fact that Keke Palmer was "working at a grown up job / never really knew I could work this hard."

As Told by Ginger: "I'm in Between"

Macy Gray didn't take over singing the As Told by Ginger theme till halfway through the first season, but its her version that everyone remembers.

X-Men: The Animated Series theme song

No lyrics necessary, X-Men: The Animated Series makes quite a statement with its intense, cinematic one-minute opening for the show.

Drake & Josh: "I Found A Way"

Drake Bells' theme for his Nickelodeon show with Josh Peck was so good, it served as the perfect starting point for his music career. "I Found A Way" was even featured on his debut album, Telegraph, released in 2005.

DuckTales

I have nothing but respect for the DuckTales theme song, the national anthem of Duckberg.

iCarly: "Leave It All To Me"

Not only does "Leave It All To Me" slap, but the cross-over theme song with Victorious! is a moment in teen television I'll never forget.