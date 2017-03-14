Jason George Stanning Shonda Rhimes On 'TRL' Is A Forever Mood

October ought to be renamed Georgetober after Jason George revealed his two major projects dropping in October on TRL this morning.

First and foremost, Jason is returning for season two of ABC's Station 19, the Grey's Anatomy spin-off series he stars in, which premieres on October 4. Talking to TRL host Sway Calloway, Jason shed light on what it's been like to be part of Shondaland. From how passionately Jason supported Shonda and her work ethic, it's clear there's really nobody better to work with than Shonda Rhimes.

In addition, Jason stars in the upcoming film Indivisible, which he calls a sort of love letter to being a Navy brat himself growing up. Jason's priority is making clear that no military veteran should be homeless or go without the health care they need -- and he doesn't think that should be a controversial opinion. Check out the trailer for Indivisible below, in theaters on October 26. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.